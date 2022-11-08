MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Election Day, and Local 5’s Connie Fellman is in Milwaukee with Mandela Barnes’ campaign at the Turner Hall Ballroom to watch how the votes will end up.

Barnes is running to dethrone Republican incumbent Ron Johnson for a spot in the U.S. Senate. If Barnes defeats Johnson, Wisconsin will have two Democratic Senators.

The son of a teacher and a United Automobile Worker (UAW), Barnes’ campaign website states he doesn’t come from a wealthy family and understands the values of hard work, perseverance, and the importance of a good job.

In 2018, Barnes became Wisconsin’s first Black Lieutenant Governor and only the second Black elected official statewide.

According to his website, Barnes will bring a new perspective to Washington to fight for opportunity for every child, person, and family in Wisconsin, regardless of their ZIP code.

Local 5’s Connie Fellman will be at Barnes’ camp, and this story will be updated throughout the day.