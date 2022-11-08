MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Election Day, and Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett is in Madison with Tony Evers’ campaign at the Orpheum Theater to watch how the votes will end up.

Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin’s governor, taking on Republican challenger Tim Michels.

The latest poll put on by WFRV had Tim Michels edging out Evers by just 1%, but today’s the day when all the votes count.

According to Governor Evers’ campaign website, he is focused on doing the right thing for Wisconsin. Instead of focusing on what divides us, the former science teacher is committed to addressing rising costs, helping small businesses, and giving every kid in Wisconsin the education they deserve.

Evers defeated former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker by 1.1% back in 2018.

Local 5’s Kaitlin Corbett will be at Evers’ camp, and this story will be updated throughout the day.