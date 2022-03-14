OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri announced that she is intending to seek the Democratic Party nomination for the 54th Assembly District seat that is being vacated by Rep. Gordon Hintz.

Palmeri is currently the Oshkosh Mayor. She was elected in 2019 and reelected in 2021.

“Oshkosh citizens have made it clear, time and again, that they want their state government to be focused on job creation, tax fairness, fully funding our schools, preserving our environment, and protecting our right to vote,” said Palmeri.

Her main priorities as a State Representative will reportedly be:

Bringing high wage, family spporting jobs to Oshkosh

Improving the state’s health care options

Environmental protection

She also thanked Rep. Hintz for his public service and mentioned that she worked closely with him on legislation.

“As Mayor of Oshkosh I’ve worked closely with Rep. Hintz on legislation impacting our community. When I get elected to the Assembly, I will continue Rep. Hintz’s practice of being responsive to all citizens and local officials,” said Palmeri.