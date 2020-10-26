FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Outagamie County executive announces candidacy for U.S. Senate seat

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley official has officially announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Ron Johnson in 2022.

Last week, WFRV Local 5 reported that Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat, had filed a statement of candidacy for the seat.

Nelson posted to social media Monday morning, attacking Sen. Johnson, saying “Nelson is ready to represent Wisconsin’s progressive values in the U.S. Senate and put an end to Ron Johnson’s embarrassing tenure.”

Sen. Johnson was elected to his seat in 2011.

Nelson has served as the Outagamie County executive since 2011. In 2016, he unsuccessfully ran for the 8th Congressional District in 2016, losing out to Republican Mike Gallagher.

