Outagamie County executive files statement of candidacy for Senate seat

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley official has filed a statement of candidacy for the 2022 Senate race.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy on Tuesday.

The seat is currently held by Republican Ron Johnson.

Nelson has served as the Outagamie County executive since 2011. In 2016, he unsuccessfully ran for the 8th Congressional District in 2016, losing out to Republican Mike Gallagher.

Nelson has represented the 5th Assembly District and was Tom Barrett’s running mate as lieutentant governor when he lost to Scott Walker.

WFRV Local 5 has reached out to Nelson for comment.

