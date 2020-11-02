Outside groups spend $8.2M on Wisconsin legislative races

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A voter deposits his advance ballot in a dropbox Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Mission, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report finds that outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races.

Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Monday that found spending by Democratic-leaning express advocacy groups totaled more than $5.3 million as of Monday morning.

Spending by Republican express advocacy groups totaled nearly $2.9 million. Express advocacy groups sponsor advertising that specifically call for people to vote for or against a candidate.

The 30th Senate District in Green Bay has seen the most spending.

Ten groups backing Democrat Jonathon Hansen have spent $544,000 and four groups backing Republican candidate Eric Wimberger have spent $449,000.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier girls tennis caps off unprecedented season with state title

High School Sports Xtra - Luxemburg-Casco, Howards Grove volleyball; Roncalli/Two Rivers soccer headed to state

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

High School Sports Xtra - Kaukauna wins Game of the Week as coach Matt Binsfeld reunites with Wrightstown

Roncalli/Two Rivers earns first state berth in program history

Luxemburg-Casco punches third straight ticket to state volleyball