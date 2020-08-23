PHOTOS: Speaker lineup for 2020 Republican National Convention released

(WFRV) – The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Monday and President Donald Trump’s campaign has released a lineup of who will speak throughout the week.
Speakers include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple photographed pointing guns at protesters in St. Louis; Nicholas Sandmann, the teenager who received backlash after his and his classmates’ actions were debated after video and photographs emerged of them wearing “Make America great again” hats near a Native American man playing a drum; former NFL safety Burgess Owens; and UFC President Dana White.
Monday
- Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
- House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
- Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
- Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
- Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
- Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- Amy Johnson Ford
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Natalie Harp
- Charlie Kirk
- Kim Klacik
- Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- Sean Parnell
- Andrew Pollack
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Tanya Weinreis
Tuesday
- First Lady Melania Trump
- The Honorable Mike Pompeo
- Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)
- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
- Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez
- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Abby Johnson
- Jason Joyce
- Myron Lizer
- Mary Ann Mendoza
- Megan Pauley
- Cris Peterson
- John Peterson
- Nicholas Sandmann
- Eric Trump
- Tiffany Trump
Wednesday
- Vice President Mike Pence
- Second Lady Karen Pence
- Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)
- Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)
- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
- Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)
- Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)
- Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)
- Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
- The Honorable Kellyanne Conway
- The Honorable Keith Kellogg
- Jack Brewer
- Sister Dede Byrne
- Madison Cawthorn
- Scott Dane
- Clarence Henderson
- Ryan Holets
- Michael McHale
- Burgess Owens
- Lara Trump
Thursday
- President Donald J. Trump
- The Honorable Ben Carson
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
- Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)
- Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)
- The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith
- Ann Dorn
- Debbie Flood
- Rudy Giuliani
- Franklin Graham
- Alice Johnson
- Wade Mayfield
- Carl and Marsha Mueller
- Dana White
The RNC will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. WFRV Local 5 will stream virtual coverage of the RNC throughout the week.
Latest Stories
- NFL positive COVID-19 tests from NJ lab could be false
- President Trump schedules Sunday press conference, set to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
- PHOTOS: Speaker lineup for 2020 Republican National Convention released
- Sheboygan man facing multiple citations after vehicle pursuit
- Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths, recovered cases near 62K