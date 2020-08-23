PHOTOS: Speaker lineup for 2020 Republican National Convention released

(WFRV) – The Republican National Convention is scheduled to begin Monday and President Donald Trump’s campaign has released a lineup of who will speak throughout the week.

Speakers include Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple photographed pointing guns at protesters in St. Louis; Nicholas Sandmann, the teenager who received backlash after his and his classmates’ actions were debated after video and photographs emerged of them wearing “Make America great again” hats near a Native American man playing a drum; former NFL safety Burgess Owens; and UFC President Dana White.

Monday

FILE – In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis. President Donald Trump believes St. Louis’ top prosecutor committed an “egregious abuse of power” in charging a couple who displayed guns during a protest outside their mansion, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday, JULY 21, 2020. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP File)

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Subcommittee hearing on the Coronavirus crisis, Friday, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., accompanied by Republican senators speaks at a news conference to announce a Republican police reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. Initially reluctant to speak on race, Scott is now among the Republican Party’s most prominent voices teaching his colleagues what it’s like to be a Black man in America. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)



Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., steps off Air Force One upon arrival Monday, March 9, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this June 10, 2011 file photo former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the dedication of Boeing Co.’s $750 million final assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C. Haley has resigned, Thursday, March 19, 2020, from the board of Boeing Co., cutting ties with a company she long supported as South Carolina governor because of her opposition to a bailout of the airplane manufacturer that is in the works amid the growing coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, file)

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Rep. Vernon Jones listens as Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal delivers the State of the State address on the House floor in Atlanta. Jones, a polarizing Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia, broke party ranks on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, to endorse President Donald Trump’s reelection. Jones, who represents portions of metro Atlanta’s DeKalb and Rockdale counties, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s supporting Trump because of the Republican president’s handling of the economy and his criminal justice reform efforts. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks at a rally supporting President Donald Trump Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

President Donald Trump shakes hands with moderator Charlie Kirk, during a Generation Next White House forum at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

In a photo taken Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Kimberly Klacik, who is the Republican 7th Congressional District candidate, poses for The Associated Press in her campaign headquarters in Timonium, Md. The office sits empty because of the coronavirus outbreak. Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Klacik won special primaries for the Maryland congressional seat that was held by the late Elijah Cummings. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FILE – In this March 9, 2018, file photo, Florida Gov. Rick Scott talks to the media in his office after signing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act at the Florida Capital in Tallahassee, Fla. Scott is running for the Senate against Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott will officially announce his campaign on Monday, April 9, in Orlando. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser, File)

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)

Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)

Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)

Former Ambassador Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump, Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday

Photo courtesy KTLA

FILE – In this May 7, 2019 file photo, first lady Melania Trump attends a one year anniversary event for her Be Best initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump has announced plans to renovate the White House Rose Garden. It’s the outdoor space steps away from the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, Eric Trump appears on the “Fox & friends” television program, in New York. Trump says the U.S. Secret Service took an employee of a Chicago cocktail lounge into custody Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after she spit on him. Chicago police say they assisted the Secret Service at the scene. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Tiffany Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, walks through the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a brief news conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

FILE – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, in a Tuesday, July 7, 2020, file photo in Urbandale, Iowa. Iowa Auditor Rob Sand says the Test Iowa program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation of actor and Iowa native Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez speaks during a luncheon, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. Nunez will be sworn in with other newly elected officials during the inauguration Tuesday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kentucky republican candidate for Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

In this image from video, White House adviser and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi answers a question during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

File – In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, from left, Dottie Lizer, Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer, first lady Phefelia Herbert Nez and Navajo President Jonathan Nez sit onstage during the tribal inauguration in Fort Defiance, Ariz. As the coal industry nears its end on the Navajo Nation, the tribe is looking to Arizona utilities that shared in the power generated on the reservation to help make up for the financial losses and environmental impacts. “Coal communities should be provided financial resources for their historical contributions to economic development and to help transition into new, low-carbon work,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer wrote to the Arizona Corporation Commission. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)

Mary Ann Mendoza poses for a photograph while holding a framed picture of herself and her son, Brandon Mendoza, on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at her home in Mesa, Ariz. Families who have lost loved ones to crimes committed by immigrants are praising President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he will create a new office to advocate on their behalf. Mendoza’s son, a Mesa police officer, was killed on May 12, 2014, in a head-on collision with a man who authorities say was intoxicated and an immigrant in the country illegally. Both Brandon Mendoza and the other diver were killed in the crash. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff)

First Lady Melania Trump

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY)

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – JANUARY 23: Vice President of the United States Mike Pence (R) and his wife Karen Pence (L) during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on January 23, 2020 in Jerusalem, Israel. Heads of State gathering in Jerusalem to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz will be the “largest diplomatic event in Israel’s history,” according to the country’s Foreign Minister. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 12, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, left, listens as Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought testifies before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a hearing on the fiscal year 2020 budget. Crenshaw has a book out in April 2020. The former Navy SEAL’s book is called “Fortitude,” and will combine personal memories and “no-nonsense” advice as Crenshaw addresses today’s growing political and cultural divisions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township, Mich., Saturday, April 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Burgess Owens, former NFL star, and candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, speaks during the 4th District GOP Debate at the KUED studios on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Republican race to take on Utah’s lone Congressional Democrat is still a four-way contest, and the contenders were split during a debate on whether a hardline conservative or a more centrist candidate would be the party’s best chance in November. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., questions former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, asks a question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP)

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks with members of the media outside a secure area of the Capitol where Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at the National Security Council, arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)



National Security Council chief of staff Ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg walks in the aisle aboard Air Force One before departure from Morristown Municipal Airport, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 in Morristown, N.J., en route to Camp David, Md., for a meeting with President Donald Trump’s national security team to discuss strategy for South Asia, including India, Pakistan and the way forward in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Clarence Henderson sits at the Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, NC, on Sept. 16, 2016, more than 50 years after he and other students at North Carolina A&T State University staged a sit-in to protest the store’s policy of segregation at the lunch counter. After taking a stand then in the name of civil rights, Henderson has now come out in support of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Albuquerque officer Ryan Holets holds his newly adopted daughter, Hope, after being recognized by the city of Albuquerque, N.M. Holets, who convinced a pregnant woman he found using heroin to later let him adopt her baby says the infant’s biological parents are finishing rehab. Holets recently posted on his Facebook page that Crystal Champ and Tom Key are approaching 90 days of sobriety and are preparing for their next challenge.. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

Vice President Mike Pence

Second Lady Karen Pence

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

Representative Dan Crenshaw (TX-02)

Representative Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Representative Lee Zeldin (NY-01)

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

The Honorable Kellyanne Conway

The Honorable Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as McConnell insists. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)







FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. The UFC is determined to fight on amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. The UFC hasn’t canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mindset partly to a conversation Thursday, March 12, 2020, with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

In this file photo from Jan. 3, 2019, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., arrives for a classified briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Van Drew, a Democrat who plans to switch and become a Republican, has said he plans to vote this week against impeaching President Donald Trump.The freshman represents a southern New Jersey district that Trump carried in 2016 and was expected to face a difficult reelection next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Ja’Ron Smith, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of American Innovation, walks back to the West Wing of the White House after a television interview, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Republican presidential hopeful former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani shows the number one as he talks to supporters at Florida International University in Miami, Monday, Jan. 28, 2008. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

FILE – In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during an interview about his latest book in New York. Facebook has apologized for temporarily banning North Carolina evangelist Franklin Graham from its platform over a 2016 post about the state’s “bathroom bill.” (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Carl and Marsha Mueller hold a photo of their daughter Kayla as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald J. Trump

The Honorable Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23)

Representative Jeff Van Drew (NJ-02)

The Honorable Ivanka Trump

The Honorable Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana White

The RNC will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. WFRV Local 5 will stream virtual coverage of the RNC throughout the week.

