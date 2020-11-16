Plaintiffs drop suit claiming fraud in Wisconsin absentees

Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission, collects the count from absentee ballots from a voting machine on November 04, 2020 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin requires election officials to wait to begin counting absentee ballots until after polls open on election day. The Milwaukee count was finished about 3AM. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people in Wisconsin who filed a federal lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in absentee voting have dropped the lawsuit.

A court filing Monday didn’t give a reason and an attorney for the voters declined to say why, citing attorney-client privilege.

The lawsuit had sought to exclude election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties.

All three went strongly for President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes in the state. Counties were expected to finish certifying the results this week.

When their canvass is final, President Donald Trump has a one-day window to request a recount that he must pay for.

Last week, Wisconsin’s elections chief said there remains no evidence of any wrongdoing, fraud, or irregularity in the state’s presidential election, as counties work to wrap up certifying their votes and estimating how much it would cost to recount them.

Elections chief Meagan Wolfe said Thursday that nothing unusual has come up during the county certification of the votes.