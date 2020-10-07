Poll: Biden holds lead over Trump in Wisconsin

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – With less than a month to the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a five-point lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin, according to the latest poll.

According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, 46% of polled, likely voters selected Biden while 41% support Pres. Trump. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen is favored by 4% while 8% say they would vote for none of these candidates, don’t know how they would vote, or decline to say.

In early September, Biden led Trump, 47% to 43%.

The most recent poll also found a third of respondents think Pres. Trump has mild symptoms from COVID-19 while slightly more say they don’t yet know how ill he is.

In light of Pres. Trump’s diagnosis, most respondents said they think in-person campaign rallies should by halted and a majority think debates should continue.

By a 2-to-1 margin, polled Wisconsin voters said Biden did a better job in the first presidential debate.

Over a third of participants say they’ve stopped talking about politics with someones.

Compared to September, more respondents say they are very worried by the risk of getting ill from the coronavirus while support for requiring masks in public places is slightly higher than in August.

