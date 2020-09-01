Pres. Trump announces federal funding to ‘address the public safety crisis in Wisconsin’

Cars torched during violent protests this week in Kenosha, Wis., sit Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, as demonstrators gather across the street to speak out against the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin and local jurisdictions within the state will receive $41 million in grant awards to “address a surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he announced the grant awards, which will support community-based crime-fighting initiatives, local victim service programs, and the hiring and training of law enforcement officers and prosecutors.

“Thanks to the efforts of federal law enforcement and the National Guard, working closely with our state and local partners, the streets of Kenosha have been restored from violent agitators who have abused their First Amendment rights to frighten citizens and fan the flames of disorder,” said Attorney General Barr. “As President Trump made abundantly clear today, this lawless behavior will not be allowed to stand and the federal government will provide the necessary resources to help state and local police officers who have worked hard to maintain peace and keep violence at bay. Today’s grant money will help to bolster community-based crime-fighting initiatives and provide much needed support to victims affected by the recent violence.”

Trump in Kenosha

President Donald Trump speaks with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump gestures as a roundtable ends at Mary D. Bradford High School, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis, as Attorney General William Barr walks. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks with business owners and law enforcement officials Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump talks with John Rode of Rode’s Camera Shop as he speaks with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, during a tour of an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump speaks with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump and AG Barr toured the city, meeting with local officials and community members to express their concern for those affected by the unrest.

The USDOJ says the grants will support violence reduction efforts like Project Safe Neighborhoods, help to hire police officers and prosecutors, and support local organizations that provide services and support to victims affected by recent violence and unrest.

Governor Tony Evers, along with state legislatures and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, has announced businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha during recent protests will be eligible for loans to help cover repair costs.

