Pres. Trump announces federal funding to ‘address the public safety crisis in Wisconsin’

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin and local jurisdictions within the state will receive $41 million in grant awards to “address a surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he announced the grant awards, which will support community-based crime-fighting initiatives, local victim service programs, and the hiring and training of law enforcement officers and prosecutors.
“Thanks to the efforts of federal law enforcement and the National Guard, working closely with our state and local partners, the streets of Kenosha have been restored from violent agitators who have abused their First Amendment rights to frighten citizens and fan the flames of disorder,” said Attorney General Barr. “As President Trump made abundantly clear today, this lawless behavior will not be allowed to stand and the federal government will provide the necessary resources to help state and local police officers who have worked hard to maintain peace and keep violence at bay. Today’s grant money will help to bolster community-based crime-fighting initiatives and provide much needed support to victims affected by the recent violence.”
Trump in Kenosha
President Trump and AG Barr toured the city, meeting with local officials and community members to express their concern for those affected by the unrest.
The USDOJ says the grants will support violence reduction efforts like Project Safe Neighborhoods, help to hire police officers and prosecutors, and support local organizations that provide services and support to victims affected by recent violence and unrest.
Governor Tony Evers, along with state legislatures and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, has announced businesses that suffered damage in Kenosha during recent protests will be eligible for loans to help cover repair costs.
Latest Stories
- Pres. Trump announces federal funding to ‘address the public safety crisis in Wisconsin’
- Gov. Evers announces funding for Kenosha businesses damaged during protests
- Appleton mayor discusses protests, more during Community Update
- Two Oshkosh schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing issues
- Wisconsin reports largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in over a week