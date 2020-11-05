Pres. Trump: ‘I easily win’ if ‘legal votes’ counted

President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump campaign headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump released a statement saying that if officials “count the legal votes,” he will “easily win the election.”

The Trump campaign released a statement Thursday, saying:

“IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!”

The statement comes shortly after a judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

President Trump’s campaign also sued to temporarily stop the vote count in Pennsylvania, claiming lack of “transparency.”

He sued in Michigan trying to halt the vote count. His campaign says they’ll ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Both states have been called for former Vice President Joe Biden by the Associated Press.

Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County claiming voter fraud.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance. Wednesday night Trump was trailing Biden by 7,600 votes in the state. More results were released around Thursday showing Trump behind Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

The latest results are expected to be released from Nevada later today.

