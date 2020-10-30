Pres. Trump schedules another Wisconsin visit ahead of Election Day

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump has scheduled multiple more campaign stops in the days leading up to Election Day, including another stop to Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory rally in Kenosha at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
On Saturday, Pres. Trump will make multiple stops in Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Pres. Trump will travel to Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
Pres. Trump in Kenosha | September
On Monday, he’ll again visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan before traveling to Kenosha. After Kenosha, Pres. Trump will travel back to Michigan.
This will be Pres. Trump’s fifth visit to Wisconsin in the month leading up to Election Day.
He’s already made stops in Janesville, Waukesha, and West Salem, as well as a Friday visit in Green Bay.
This will be his second stop to Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake.
