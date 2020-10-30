Pres. Trump schedules another Wisconsin visit ahead of Election Day

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Robeson County Fairgrounds, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lumberton, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump has scheduled multiple more campaign stops in the days leading up to Election Day, including another stop to Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory rally in Kenosha at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

On Saturday, Pres. Trump will make multiple stops in Pennsylvania. On Sunday, Pres. Trump will travel to Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Pres. Trump in Kenosha | September

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an emergency operations center and meets with law enforcement officers at Mary D. Bradford High School, in Kenosha, Wis. President Donald Trump’s niece has followed up her best selling tell-all book with a lawsuit alleging that Trump and two of his siblings cheated her out of tens of millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, listens. Sen. Johnson said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Wisconsin Democrats, stung by President Trump’s narrow win four years ago, are confident the lessons they learned will ensure he doesn’t do it again. But Republicans say civil unrest that followed a police shooting in Kenosha, and Trump’s “law and order” message, will help him win over the crucial white suburban voters he needs to capture a second term. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

President Donald Trump speaks with business owners and law enforcement officials Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. At left is Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump talks with John Rode of Rode’s Camera Shop as he speaks with business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, during a tour of an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Monday, he’ll again visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan before traveling to Kenosha. After Kenosha, Pres. Trump will travel back to Michigan.

This will be Pres. Trump’s fifth visit to Wisconsin in the month leading up to Election Day.

He’s already made stops in Janesville, Waukesha, and West Salem, as well as a Friday visit in Green Bay.

This will be his second stop to Kenosha since the shooting of Jacob Blake.

