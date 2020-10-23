Pres. Trump schedules late-October trip to Wisconsin

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump has scheduled another campaign stop to Wisconsin just days before Election Day.

Trump’s campaign says he will visit West Salem in La Crosse County on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. This stop will be one of four “Make America Great Again Victory Rallies.”

He will also visit Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nebraska next week.

According to the Trump campaign, all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Pres. Trump will visit Waukesha on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

