Pres. Trump schedules late-October trip to Wisconsin

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump has scheduled another campaign stop to Wisconsin just days before Election Day.

Trump’s campaign says he will visit West Salem in La Crosse County on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. This stop will be one of four “Make America Great Again Victory Rallies.”

He will also visit Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nebraska next week.

According to the Trump campaign, all attendees will be given a temperature check, masks they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Pres. Trump will visit Waukesha on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs