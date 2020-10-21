Pres. Trump to make stop in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin this weekend.

Affiliate WDJT reports Mark Jefferson, the executive director for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Pres. Trump will make a stop in Wisconsin sometime this weekend.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. I think people understand what’s at stake now,” Jefferson said. 

No other details are available at this time.

