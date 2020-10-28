GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Friday

FILE – In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis. Trump seems to rarely leave a thought unspoken. Of late, though, it is increasingly clear there are things Trump won’t say, and they are tied to the most important issues of his presidency. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Green Bay just days before the election.

The Trump campaign says Pres. Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory rally at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Trump will also visit Waterford Township, Mich. and Rochester, Minn. on Friday.

This visit comes just days after he made a stop in West Salem and his son, Donald Trump Jr., delivered remarks in De Pere.

Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon after Second Lady Karen Pence visits Waterloo earlier in the day.

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit Wisconsin this week. The location of his Friday stop has yet to be released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

