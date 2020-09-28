GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Saturday.
The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
He’ll then travel to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.
Pres. Trump was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 18. He visited Mosinee, which is near Wausau, as part of a ‘Great American Comeback Event’ just a few weeks after the president visited Kenosha.
Before Kenosha, Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh in late August.
Pres. Trump visited Green Bay’s Austin Straubel in June where he also participated in a town hall event.
Latest Stories
- President Trump to update on national coronavirus testing plan
- Brown County officials give Sept. 28 COVID-19 update
- Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Oct. 3
- ‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro recovering after 2 surgeries following gruesome bowling injury
- Over 50 firefighters respond to Valders structure fire