Pres. Trump to visit Green Bay on Oct. 3

Election

FILE – In this Thursday, June 25, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis. Trump seems to rarely leave a thought unspoken. Of late, though, it is increasingly clear there are things Trump won’t say, and they are tied to the most important issues of his presidency. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Trump campaign says the president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again event in at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

He’ll then travel to Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

Pres. Trump was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 18. He visited Mosinee, which is near Wausau, as part of a ‘Great American Comeback Event’ just a few weeks after the president visited Kenosha.

Before Kenosha, Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh in late August.

Pres. Trump visited Green Bay’s Austin Straubel in June where he also participated in a town hall event.

