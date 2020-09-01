Pres. Trump to visit Wisconsin despite governor’s request to ‘reconsider’

President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will be making his second visit to Wisconsin in a month Tuesday afternoon.

Pres. Trump will visit Kenosha – despite Governor Tony Evers asking him to “reconsider.”

Gov. Evers said in a letter to Pres. Trump that his visit would “hinder our healing.” The president tweeted back “I’ll see you on Tuesday.”

Protests and fires have ravaged Kenosha since the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

Half of the 200 people arrested during the unrest have been from outside of Kenosha, according to authorities.

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson argued that the president has shown leadership from the beginning, issuing a statement that read:

“President Trump provided decisive leadership and offered support for Kenosha that Governor Evers initially rejected. Instead, the governor and his lieutenant governor made statements, leapt to conclusions, and have participated in rallies that have done more to incite than calm the situation.”

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

