Pres. Trump to visit Wisconsin for campaign event

MOSINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold two events next week – one in Minnesota and another in Wisconsin.
Pres. Trump will visit Mosinee, Wis. – located near Wausau – on Friday, Sept. 18. He will hold a ‘Great American Comeback Event’ at Central Wisconsin Aviation at 7 p.m.
Before coming to Wisconsin, Pres. Trump will visit Bemidji, Minn. at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Donald Trump Jr. will hold a ‘Make America Great Again! Event’ in Rothschild.
The visit comes just a few weeks after the president visited Kenosha.
Before Kenosha, Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh in late August.
Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence both visited Wisconsin on Labor Day.
