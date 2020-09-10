Pres. Trump to visit Wisconsin for campaign event

MILWAUKEE, WI – JUNE 13: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at General Mitchell International Airport on June 13, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Trump made brief remarks about healthcare and greeted guests on the tarmac before departing the airport for a tour and roundtable discussion at Waukesha County Technical College. Trump is also scheduled to attend […]

MOSINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold two events next week – one in Minnesota and another in Wisconsin.

Pres. Trump will visit Mosinee, Wis. – located near Wausau – on Friday, Sept. 18. He will hold a ‘Great American Comeback Event’ at Central Wisconsin Aviation at 7 p.m.

Before coming to Wisconsin, Pres. Trump will visit Bemidji, Minn. at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Donald Trump Jr. will hold a ‘Make America Great Again! Event’ in Rothschild.

The visit comes just a few weeks after the president visited Kenosha.

Before Kenosha, Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh in late August.

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence both visited Wisconsin on Labor Day.

Latest Stories