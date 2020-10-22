Pres. Trump to visit Wisconsin, three other states this weekend

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit southern Wisconsin this weekend.

WFRV Local 5 first reported that the president would make a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump’s campaign says he “will deliver remarks on fighting for the forgotten men and women” in Waukesha, North Carolina, Ohio, and New Hampshire on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Pres. Trump will start in Lumberton, NC, on Saturday before traveling to Circleville, Ohio, Saturday evening.

He’ll wrap up the day at Stein Aircraft Services in Waukesha. He’ll then deliver remarks in Manchester, NH, on Sunday afternoon.

Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

