Pres. Trump to visit Wisconsin, three other states this weekend

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump will visit southern Wisconsin this weekend.

WFRV Local 5 first reported that the president would make a campaign stop in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Trump’s campaign says he “will deliver remarks on fighting for the forgotten men and women” in Waukesha, North Carolina, Ohio, and New Hampshire on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.

Pres. Trump will start in Lumberton, NC, on Saturday before traveling to Circleville, Ohio, Saturday evening.

He’ll wrap up the day at Stein Aircraft Services in Waukesha. He’ll then deliver remarks in Manchester, NH, on Sunday afternoon.

Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs