GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pres. Trump visit to Green Bay, other events with First Family postponed

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trump rally scheduled to take place in Green Bay on Saturday has been canceled after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus.

The president was scheduled to visit Janesville early Saturday afternoon before traveling to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

According to Trump’s campaign:

“In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”

No details regarding a rescheduled event have been released at this time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5