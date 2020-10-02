Pres. Trump visit to Green Bay, other events with First Family postponed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trump rally scheduled to take place in Green Bay on Saturday has been canceled after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus.

The president was scheduled to visit Janesville early Saturday afternoon before traveling to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay.

According to Trump’s campaign:

“In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed. All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for COVID-19, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events. Any further information about the President will come from the White House.”

No details regarding a rescheduled event have been released at this time.

Latest Stories