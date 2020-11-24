President-elect Joe Biden’s victory recognized by the Trump administration

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It’s been three weeks since the presidential election and finally President-elect Joe Biden’s victory has been recognized by the Trump administration. Now begins the official transition process which is a large and important undertaking.

Talk to political expert Michael Kraft and he’ll tell you he’s never seen a presidential transition like the one the country is currently experiencing, between President Trump and President-elect Biden.

“Normally this happens the day after the election is over. This year for reasons I think everyone understands, the president has been reluctant to accept voters’ verdict,” said Kraft.

After weeks of legal challenges alleging voter fraud that went nowhere for the president, the federal government recognized Biden as the apparent winner – releasing millions of dollars to fund an official transition of power.

“I hope President Trump’s staff is willing to say the country needs a smooth transition. Whatever ill feelings there are we just have to put them aside,” Kraft said.

Kraft says the Biden team can move into federal office space – including secure facilities – as they go about picking a cabinet and hiring thousands of people.

“The number I keep seeing these days is about 4,000 people, presidential nominees,” Kraft said.

It also means the Biden team can now communicate directly with key Trump officials on issues of national security and get the latest on the COVID-19 vaccine plan, which Mr. Biden has called crucial.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” said Biden.

And Tuesday the secretary of Health and Human Services says coordination is taking place.

“We are immediately getting them all of the pre-prepared transition materials. We will ensure coordinated briefings with them, to ensure they’re getting whatever information that they feel they need,” said Sec. Alex Azar.

“There really has to be an open sharing of information,” Kraft said.

And Kraft hopes the spirit of cooperation remains in place for the good of our nation.

One big advantage for the Biden team is they no longer have to fundraiser to pay for transition expenses.