Previewing the 2021 Oshkosh Mayoral Primary

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Mayoral Primary is on Tuesday February 16th.

The four candidates are incumbent Mayor Lori Palmeri, current Council Member Debra Allison-Aasby, landlord Robert Wilcox and restaurant owner, Kris Larson who told Local Five his goal is to make the city government work better for the people.

“Our aim is restore efficiency to to counsel manager form of government, which is what we have, so it’s just a matter of transparency, accountability and keeping things moving in the right direction so council is better prepared to make big decisions when they come up in the future,” said Larson, who is part of the website VoteOshkosh, which encourages everyone to get out and vote in local elections.

Landlord Robert Wilcox said he is running to defend the constitution and says the City of Oshkosh writes laws that don’t follow the constitution.

“The rental inspection program that occurred in 2016, to me that’s an invasion of privacy, most of the people, renter’s, they didn’t want the city coming in anyways and the way they wrote the law too, it was just bad,” said Wilcox.

Local Five reached out to Mayor Palmeri and she declined to comment for this story.

Local five also reached out to Debra Allison-Aasby who did not respond to our request for an interview.

Only the top two candidates from the February 16th primary will move on to the April general election.

You can find your polling location here.