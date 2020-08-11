Primary Election Day, in-person turn out lower, absentee ballots higher

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Primary Election Day is taking place on August 11 in Wisconsin, with a few welcomed changes made in Green Bay.

The major change is the addition of 17 polling locations throughout the City of Green Bay, contrasting from the two locations available in April’s election.

Despite the increase in polling locations, the turn out in Green Bay appeared to be lower for in-person voting. That might be attributed to the continued COVID-19 pandemic. Many residents placed absentee ballots for this round of elections, which has been up since 2016.

“Part of the reason that it is very quiet at our polling locations today is because our wonderful residents/voters decided to turn in their ballots either by absentee or early in-person absentee,” said Celestine Jeffreys Chief Inspector at the UW Green Bay’s Student Hall polling location.

Jeffreys said curbside voting is always available if a voter is not comfortable with voting inside of a building.

All polling locations will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Any absentee ballots that have not been submitted, must also be turned into Green Bay City Hall by 8 p.m., on August 11 in order to be counted for this election.

For voter information in Wisconsin, you can visit, https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/MyVoterInfo

