Local elections are just as important as statewide, and Rachael Cabral-Guevara will represent the 19th State Senate District.

Cabral-Guevara defeated Democrat Kristin Alfheim in the November Election 54.04% to 45.96%.

Being a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, Cabral-Guevara has years of experience working in primary care throughout Wisconsin.

Cabral-Guevara taught at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh within the College of Nursing, and she believes educating one nurse allows her to extend caring to thousands of patients.

“We must also continue with strong investments in our schools. However, that does not mean throwing money at something and turning it the other way. I will fight for increases in the education budget so long as student outcomes show a return on investment because this state needs to continue the top-tier education it currently provides,” said Cabral-Guevara.

According to her campaign website, Cabral-Guevara is endorsed by American Nursing Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, Fox Valley Health Professionals, and the Wisconsin Nursing Association.