Rapper Kanye West files in Wisconsin to run for president

Election

FILE – In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West has filed signatures in Wisconsin to run for president as an independent candidate in November. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has filed signatures in Wisconsin to run for president as an independent candidate in November.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said signatures were submitted on behalf of West on Tuesday, which was the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West and running mate Michelle Tidball listed themselves as candidates of the BDY, The Birthday Party.

The commission staff will be reviewing the petitions in coming days to determine if there are enough valid signatures and if the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot. Republican Donald Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016.

West announced his candidacy on July 4, saying in a tweet: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban were among those supporting Kanye.

Just over a week later, reports surfaced that West was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. According to New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer, an adviser hired by West, Steve Kramer, said “he’s out.”

A few days later, West held a rally in South Carolina where he criticized Harriet Tubman and touched on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals.

Back in 2015, West announced at the MTV VMA Awards he would launch a presidential race for 2020. In January of 2019, the rapper teased a 2024 bid.

