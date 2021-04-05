Reminders from Wisconsin Elections Commission before going to vote Tuesday

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s Spring Election is Tuesday, April 6 and the Wisconsin Elections Commission has some reminders before you head out and vote.

Voters who are planning on going in-person to vote can check their registration and find their polling place on the MyVote Wisconsin website. Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s Chief Election Officials says it’s a great way to see what will be on your ballot and avoid any surprises.

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wolfe says that you just need to be in line by 8 p.m. to cast a vote. Voters that voted absentee can return their ballots to the clerks’ office, dropbox or polling place.

Face coverings are recommended but are not required at voting locations and don’t forget to bring your photo ID.

