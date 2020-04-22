Rep. Hintz of Oshkosh seeks State Assembly re-election

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) has announced he will seek re-election to the State Assembly in the 54th Assembly District.
In a Wednesday release, Rep. Hintz stated:
“Today, I am excited to announce I will be seeking another term in the State Assembly. I am running to continue serving the people of Oshkosh in the State Capitol, and to be their voice in state government.
“In the midst of a public health and economic crisis, we need experienced leadership in the State Assembly. I am confident my time in public service has prepared me to help find solutions to address the challenges brought on by COVID-19.
“It is an honor and privilege to represent my hometown. It is something I do not take for granted. As a proud Wisconsinite and Oshkosh native, I remain committed to serving the families and businesses that make our community a great place to live and work.”
Rep. Hintz was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. He has served on the Joint Committee on Finance and was elected as Assembly Democratic Leader in 2017.