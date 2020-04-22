Rep. Hintz of Oshkosh seeks State Assembly re-election

FILE – In this May 29, 2015 file photo, Wisconsin Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, speaks at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Hintz has been elected as Democratic leader in the state Assembly, running unopposed to take over midway through the session. Hintz urged Democrats on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, to avoid in-fighting and unite in order to counter Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans who control state government. Republicans control the Assembly 64-35, their largest majority since 1957. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Representative Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh) has announced he will seek re-election to the State Assembly in the 54th Assembly District.

In a Wednesday release, Rep. Hintz stated:

“Today, I am excited to announce I will be seeking another term in the State Assembly. I am running to continue serving the people of Oshkosh in the State Capitol, and to be their voice in state government.



“In the midst of a public health and economic crisis, we need experienced leadership in the State Assembly. I am confident my time in public service has prepared me to help find solutions to address the challenges brought on by COVID-19.



“It is an honor and privilege to represent my hometown. It is something I do not take for granted. As a proud Wisconsinite and Oshkosh native, I remain committed to serving the families and businesses that make our community a great place to live and work.”

Rep. Hintz was first elected to the Assembly in 2006. He has served on the Joint Committee on Finance and was elected as Assembly Democratic Leader in 2017.

