Report: Confined voters produced IDs in past elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows nearly 80% of indefinitely confined voters in November’s elections produced a valid photo ID for at least one election dating back to 2016.

Indefinitely confined voters came under scrutiny following President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin because state law allows them to obtain absentee ballots without providing photo ID.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released an analysis Friday that shows that 79.6% of the 216,490 voters who claimed they were indefinitely confined have a photo ID on file from a previous election or produced a photo ID during a previous election dating back to 2016, undermining allegations that they were deliberately skirting the law last year.

