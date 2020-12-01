Pres. Trump sues over Wisconsin election results

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks about the “Operation Warp Speed” program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. )REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo/File Photo)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – President Donald Trump has sued Wisconsin officials in an effort to reclaim the state he lost by about 20,700 votes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Pres. Trump filed his suit against Governor Tony Evers and the election results he certified.

Gov. Evers and the head of the state Elections Commission certified Joe Biden’s victory.

According to the Journal Sentinel, under the federal ‘safe harbor’ law, the results determined by the state will be respected if challenges to the outcome are resolved by Dec. 8

The Electoral College meets on Dec. 14 and Congress to count the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

State law says challenges to election results are to be filed in circuit court, according to the Journal Sentinel, but Pres. Trump brought his lawsuit directly with the state Supreme Court.

Pres. Trump has argued many of Wisconsin’s ballots should be tossed. Those challenges were rejected by the boards of canvassers in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The campaign’s lawyers argue:

“This Court should grant the Petition and provide the requested relief by ordering that the results and certification of the Election may not include any In-Person Absentee Ballots without an associated written application, Incomplete and Altered-Certification Absentee Ballots, any absentee ballots issued to persons who claimed to be Indefinitely Confined after March 25, 2020 and who failed to provide photo identification and those ballots received at ‘Democracy in the Park’ events.

“Moreover, Court should enter such orders as necessary to enjoin, or otherwise direct, Governor Anthony Evers to rescind and withdraw any prior certification he may have attempted to enter related to the selection of electors.”

The lawsuit alleges election officials at the state level and in Madison and Milwaukee broke the law by continuing the longstanding practice of voting early by casting absentee ballots in person, among other practices the campaign is challenging, according to the lawsuit.

