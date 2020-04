Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a campaign rally Monday, March 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(WFRV) – Senators Bernie Sanders is ending his presidential campaign on Wednesday, according to CNN.

CNN reports that Sen. Sanders made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff this morning.

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign, clearing way for Biden as nominee https://t.co/m5UE9afBF8 pic.twitter.com/6qqnOzmYhi — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2020

CBS News says Sen. Sanders will address supporters in a live streamed speech at 10:45 a.m. WFRV Local 5 will carry that speech live on air.