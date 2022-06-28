GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three of the Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor gathered at Providence Academy in Green Bay for a debate ahead of the August primary.

Timothy Ramthun, Kevin Nicholson, and Rebecca Kleefisch took questions ranging from why the debate is important to them, how they define conservatism, and election integrity. One major topic was how they could make change and battle it out with Governor Tony Evers this fall.

I run for Governor to raise the bar of efficiency and execution in this state. I bring depth and capability. I have a track record, a proven track record, a battle tested track record for results. Timothy Ramthun

We believe we need someone to step out who are outside the political class who are willing to do things fundamentally different. And who can actually win in November becuase at this point, as Republican in the state of Wisconsin, we’ve now lost 11 out of 12 statewide general elections. Kevin Nicholson

I’m the only conservative, proven reformer running for governor and I’m proud ofmy record. I am a Tea Party mom, former small business owner, former watch dog journalist who is against all odds became Lieutenant Governor of the State of Wisconsin. Rebecca Kleefisch

The two other Republican candidates running for governor, Adam Fischer, and Tim Michels did not attend the debate.

Current Governor Tony Evers is the only Democrat running.