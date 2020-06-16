Republican lawmakers OK 4 settlements under lame-duck laws

Election
Posted: / Updated:
wisconsin capital

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee has approved four more legal settlements under the state’s lame-duck laws.

It passed statutes in December 2018 that require Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get permission from the Joint Finance Committee before settling lawsuits. The panel approved the first settlement under the laws in October.

OCT. 2019: Lawmakers OK Wisconsin’s 1st settlement under lame-duck laws

Kaul on Tuesday asked the committee to sign off on settlements involving pollution runoff, landfill violations, a petroleum spill and deceptive housing practices.

The panel approved all four unanimously with no comments from any member except Democrat Evan Goyke, who complained that the lame-duck laws are delaying resolutions.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"