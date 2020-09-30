Republicans don’t want Bucks, Brewers at early voting sites

Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer during an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party is warning Milwaukee’s chief elections official that it would be illegal for any Milwaukee Bucks or Brewers players or mascots to participate in early voting events planned at their stadiums in the days leading up to the election.

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt sent the letter Tuesday to Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Milwaukee plans to allow for in-person absentee voting at Miller Park and Fiserv Forum between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1.

Voters can vote early in person there or also return their mailed absentee ballots.

