Republicans seek to stop Wisconsin election lawsuit

Election

by: SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

Voters masked against coronavirus line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican National Committee, the Wisconsin Republican Party and the GOP-controlled state Legislature are asking a federal judge to allow them to intervene stop a sweeping lawsuit filed by Democratic-friendly groups.

The lawsuit filed last month in federal court in Madison seeks numerous changes to make it easier to vote in the November presidential election.

Changes sought in the lawsuit include sending absentee ballots to all voters; hiring additional staff to count those ballots as they’re returned; requiring that voting machines accessible to people with disabilities be available at all in-person absentee voting locations; hiring more poll workers; and upgrading voter registration systems to handle the anticipated increased volume of online voter registration and absentee ballot requests.

The groups filed motions in the federal lawsuit on Monday. The Wisconsin Legislature also asked that the lawsuit filed last month be dismissed. Attorneys for those filing the lawsuit did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday. 

