Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president

Election
Posted:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Sanders announced an end to his campaign last Wednesday, days before Wisconsin’s election results were announced.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be released starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13. WFRV Local 5 will bring you the most up-to-date information as it becomes available.

