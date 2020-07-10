GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Sen. Baldwin participates in ‘Build Back Better’ roundtable

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) held a roundtable discussion on Friday.

The “Build Back Better” roundtable to talk about former Vice President Joe Biden’s economic recovery plan. Baldwin and Duckworth say the plan will better help working families and raise wages.

Sen. Baldwin spoke about the manufacturing tradition in Wisocnisn and how it has been impacted.

“We all know how many hits we have seen Wisconsin workers take in recent years,” Sen. Baldwin says. “We’ve seen so many broken promises from this president and jobs lost during this presidency.”

She adds that she tries to champion the Buy American cause to help support manufacturing jobs across the state.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"