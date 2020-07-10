Sen. Baldwin participates in ‘Build Back Better’ roundtable

(WFRV) – Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) held a roundtable discussion on Friday.

The “Build Back Better” roundtable to talk about former Vice President Joe Biden’s economic recovery plan. Baldwin and Duckworth say the plan will better help working families and raise wages.

Sen. Baldwin spoke about the manufacturing tradition in Wisocnisn and how it has been impacted.

“We all know how many hits we have seen Wisconsin workers take in recent years,” Sen. Baldwin says. “We’ve seen so many broken promises from this president and jobs lost during this presidency.”

She adds that she tries to champion the Buy American cause to help support manufacturing jobs across the state.

