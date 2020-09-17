Sen. Johnson, exposed to coronavirus, cancels plan to appear with Pres. Trump

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington. (Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said Thursday he’s been placed in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson said he has no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, but canceled plans to travel with President Donald Trump and attend Trump’s campaign event Thursday evening in Mosinee.

Johnson said he was tested late Wednesday for the virus because of his plans to be near the president.

In March, Johnson consulted with doctors about the need to self-quarantine after reportedly meeting with a member of the Spanish parliament who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s airport stop in Mosinee was to be his fifth to the key battleground state this year.

