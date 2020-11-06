Sen. Johnson says half of country won’t accept a Biden win

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin makes a public appearance in this 2019 file photo. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says half the country will not accept the outcome of the presidential election if Democrat Joe Biden wins.

Johnson also refused on Friday to say if he thought the election was legitimate, while admitting he had no proof of any illegal activity.

Johnson commented during an interview on WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee.

He says it is a “real problem” that voters won’t accept the outcome of the election. He says the large number of mail-in ballots increased the chances of wrongdoing.

Wisconsin elections officials have said they have no evidence of any widespread problems.

Recently re-elected Rep. Mike Gallagher also responded to the ongoing ballot counts across the nation.

He tweeted Friday, saying in part, ‘fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy” and ‘all legal votes should be counted.’

All legal votes should be counted and all credible claims of fraud should be investigated. Fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and their integrity must be protected. — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) November 6, 2020

On Thursday, President Donald Trump released a statement saying that if officials “count the legal votes,” he will “easily win the election.”

The Trump campaign released a statement Thursday, saying:

“IF YOU COUNT THE LEGAL VOTES, I EASILY WIN THE ELECTION! IF YOU COUNT THE ILLEGAL AND LATE VOTES, THEY CAN STEAL THE ELECTION FROM US!”

The statement came shortly after a judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and President Donald Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

As of 1:50 p.m. Friday, former Vice President Joe Biden has garnered 264 electoral votes while Pres. Trump has 214, according to the Associated Press.

