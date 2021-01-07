Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, listens. Sen. Johnson said Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has not made a decision yet on his political future as the vocal backer of President Donald Trump faces two years in the minority and mounting calls for him to step aside.

The update from the Republican comes a day after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters.

Johnson texted The Associated Press on Thursday to say he had not yet made a decision. He is weighing whether to seek a third term, run for governor, or step down.

His decision will have a cascading effect in Wisconsin as other Republicans wait to see what he does.

