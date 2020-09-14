Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.
Johnson told Republicans on a video conference call Monday that Trump “should win at least one” Nobel Peace Prize. He noted Trump’s signing of an economic normalization deal with Serbia and Kosovo earlier this month.
Johnson also noted peace deals the U.S. reached between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that is to be signed this week at the White House.
A member of the Norwegian Parliament nominated President Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, saying the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in his letter to the nomination committee.
A few days later, President Trump and his administration received a second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination came from Swedish Parliament member Magnus Jacobsson and is in response to the peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo.
