Senate leader Fitzgerald wins open congressional seat

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald speaks in Oconomowoc, Wis. Republican congressional candidate Fitzgerald said he thinks the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump is a “political witch hunt” on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Fitzgerald is running to replace Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring, in a heavily Republican district. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has won a seat in Congress.

Fitzgerald defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz in Tuesday’s elections to win the open 5th Congressional District representing most of Milwaukee’s northern and western suburbs.

The seat came open after longtime Republican incumbent James Sensenbrenner decided to retire.

Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore fended off a challenge from Republican Tim Rogers to hold onto her seat in the 4th Congressional District representing the city of Milwaukee and working-class suburbs Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee and West Milwaukee.

