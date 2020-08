FILE – In this July 30, 2019 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., embrace after the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – Senator Elizabeth Warren will be hosting a Wisconsin democratic national convention virtual watch party on August 20.

The virtual watch party will be on Thursday and start at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Anyone interested in attending can make a reservation here.

