Senators Baldwin, Johnson discuss open Supreme Court seat

(WFRV) – Since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the debate about whether the open seat should be filled now or after the November election has been been a hot topic among lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

In order to pass a vote on a new justice, 51 votes are needed in the Senate, which Republicans control, 53-47.

WFRV Local 5 spoke with Republican Senator Ron Johnson on his thoughts of appointing a new justice before the election.

“Our term doesn’t expire until the end of this Congress,” Sen. Johnson says. “President Trump’s term doesn’t expire until late in January, so we’ll fulfill those constitutional roles.”

Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin also spoke with WFRV Local 5 about the issue. She stressed the need to push back so that the Affordable Care Act is saved.

“We are calling out these activist judges and we are pushing back against Republicans who are trying to take healthcare away from millions of Americans.”

President Donald Trump says he will make the nomination announcement this Saturday.

