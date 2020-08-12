Shelton beats incumbent Gruszynski for assembly district seat

Nadette Cheney

In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(WFRV) – Kristina Shelton has won the 2020 Partisan Primary Election for State Assembly District 90, beating out incumbent Staush Gruszynski.

In December, Assembly Democratic leaders called for first-term state lawmaker Gruszynski to resign following a complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee.

Gruszynski released a statement in response, saying, “In October I made a terrible mistake after drinking too much in a Madison bar. That evening, I made inappropriate comments to a female staffer and a sexual harassment claim was filedMy conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”

Shelton will go on to face Republican Drew Kirsteatter in November’s General Election.

For the latest election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

