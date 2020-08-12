Shelton beats incumbent Gruszynski for assembly district seat

(WFRV) – Kristina Shelton has won the 2020 Partisan Primary Election for State Assembly District 90, beating out incumbent Staush Gruszynski.
In December, Assembly Democratic leaders called for first-term state lawmaker Gruszynski to resign following a complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee.
Gruszynski released a statement in response, saying, “In October I made a terrible mistake after drinking too much in a Madison bar. That evening, I made inappropriate comments to a female staffer and a sexual harassment claim was filed…My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”
Shelton will go on to face Republican Drew Kirsteatter in November’s General Election.
