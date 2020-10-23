GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Some Green Bay voters to vote at UWGB

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UWGB Water Science

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay voters in wards 1, 2, and 3 will vote at Kress Center, East/West Gym on UW-Green Bay’s campus.

Parking will be available in adjacent lots with signs posted at the entrances to campus at Scottwood Drive, Nicolet Drive, and Bay Settlement Road to direct voters to the center.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs