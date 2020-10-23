GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay voters in wards 1, 2, and 3 will vote at Kress Center, East/West Gym on UW-Green Bay’s campus.
Parking will be available in adjacent lots with signs posted at the entrances to campus at Scottwood Drive, Nicolet Drive, and Bay Settlement Road to direct voters to the center.
Latest Stories
- Some Green Bay voters to vote at UWGB
- Americans struggle with food security amid pandemic
- Fond du Lac County health to prioritize contacting youth, elderly if they test positive for COVID-19
- COVID-19 vaccine trial from AstraZeneca, Oxford approved to resume in US
- Pres. Trump schedules late-October trip to Wisconsin