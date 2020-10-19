Submit your question for Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District debate on WFRV Local 5

Election

(WFRV) – WFRV-TV/Local 5 News will host and televise an exclusive live debate between the candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Republican, Mike Gallagher, and challenger, Democrat Amanda Stuck, on Monday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. CT.

The candidates will discuss issues critical to those who call Northeastern Wisconsin home. In addition to the live broadcast of the debate, it will also be streamed online at wearegreenbay.com.

WFRV-TV is inviting you to submit questions you’d like to see the candidates address during the debate.

WFRV-TV will select a limited number of questions to ask and questions may be edited for time.

To submit your question, fill out the form below with your name, email, and your question. Questions must be submitted by noon on Thursday, Oct. 22.

