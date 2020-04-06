WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court blocks extended absentee voting in Wisconsin primary.
All the latest in local politics from Your Local Election Headquarters, WFRV Local 5
After a brief Special Session on Saturday, April 4, Wisconsin Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s primary. That same day, confirmed cases of coronavirus exceeded 2,000 in Wisconsin.
On Sunday, Democrats and liberal groups in Wisconsin urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let the ruling that extended absentee voting in Tuesday’s election stand.
The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5 conributed to this story.