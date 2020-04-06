Supreme Court blocks extended absentee voting in Wisconsin primary

(WFRV) - Tuesday's Wisconsin Spring Primary was unprecedented. It involved lawsuits, federal court orders, the National Guard, a record number of absentee ballot requests - some of which that never made it to voters - reduced polling locations, an eleventh-hour Executive Order, and an eleventh-and-a-half-hour ruling from the state Supreme Court. And, technically speaking, the election isn't over - results are not being released until Monday, April 13, to allow clerks the chance to count all of the absentee ballots.

In early March, after Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #72 proclaiming a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced absentee ballots would be mailed directly to residents in nursing homes and care facilities. WEC also announced it was giving municipal clerks the flexibility to relocate polling locations that were to be in nursing homes and other facilities where public health may be a concern.