Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in the Texas Legislature are planning to leave the state in another revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Democrats are set to once again break quorum at the Texas Legislature in a dramatic showdown over voting rights in America. In May, Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol to block a sweeping bill that included bans on 24-hour polling places and provisions to empower partisan poll watchers.

It would be the first time since 2003 that Texas Democrats have crossed state lines to break quorum.