The Appleton mayoral election and the candidates looking to lead the city

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) When all the ballots are finally counted, the city of Appleton will have its first new mayor in 24 years. Tuesday Local 5 spoke with both mayoral candidates on this election day.

Talk to either James Clemons or Jacob Woodford and it’s clear both mayoral candidates want the very best for the city of Appleton.

“I had the privilege of seeing how really nice it is in the Appleton area and Wisconsin in general to raise my kids,” Clemons said.

“I love and believe in Appleton. I care deeply for my community and I think we’re at a pivotal moment as a community,” said Woodford.

Clemons, a former city council member for 20 years and Woodford, a special assistant to the president of Lawrence University, advanced from a crowded primary election field in February.

Both saying the biggest challenge they’ll face is helping the city navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Woodford says he’s prepared based on his experience in crisis management.

“It is getting up to speed and involved in that work in the city of Appleton, to make sure we are providing for the health and safety of our community,”Woodford said.

And Clemons credits his time in local government.

“We just need to make sure that we do what we can from a business standpoint to keep as many businesses afloat as we can, so when we do hit the switch, that they are ready to go great guns and we’ll do everything we can to help them,” Clemons said.

A task and a position both say they are ready to take on, each eager to lead Appleton into the future.

“We have important choices to make about where we go from here and the way we go about it,” said Woodford.

“We need to move forward, whoever gets elected, unite the city and do what’s best for the citizens of Appleton,” Clemons said.

As a reminder — the winner will be known when state election results are released on April 13th.