The votes are in on State Assembly District 89, joining contending candidate Karl Jaeger

(WFRV) – All of the votes are counted for the State Assembly District 89 seat for Republicans’ to contend with Democrat candidate Karl Jaeger.

The winner who will be added with Karl Jaeger in the next election is Elijah Behnke.

ELIJAH BEHNKE –

As an Oconto native, Behnke’s parents owned 15 acres on County J in the heart of the district which helped him learn how to operate farm equipment, instilling responsibility in him at an early age and helped him create his own cleaning company with insight from his mother.

One of the main reasons that made Behnke run was the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on his business and to stand up for other business owners and workers.

Behnke tells Local 5 he joined because of his values and says he’s “running because I would love to represent the people.”

Behnke says he will fight everyday to make sure you and your family succeed.

For more information about Behnke click here.